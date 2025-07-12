Former Toronto Raptors Guard Fred VanVleet Elected NBPA President
Fred VanVleet has been elected president of the National Basketball Players Association, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. He will serve a four-year term, replacing New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, who had held the position since 2021.
VanVleet, 31, is the latest veteran player to assume the NBPA’s top leadership role, following McCollum and former president Chris Paul. His election was confirmed during the union’s annual summer meeting.
As president of the NBPA, VanVleet will serve as the primary representative of all NBA players, working closely with the union’s executive director and executive committee to oversee collective bargaining and players’ rights. The role includes representing players in negotiations, advocating for off-court initiatives, and helping shape the direction of the union on key issues including scheduling, league discipline, revenue sharing, and player health and safety.
A well-respected veteran across the league, VanVleet has built a reputation for leadership and professionalism throughout his nine-year NBA career. After going undrafted in 2016, he played a key role in the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship and later earned an All-Star selection in 2022. He signed with the Houston Rockets in 2023 on a three-year, $130 million contract, the largest ever for an undrafted player at the time.
Earlier this offseason, the Rockets declined VanVleet’s $44.9 million team option for 2025–26 but reached a new two-year, $50 million agreement that includes a player option for the 2026–27 season.