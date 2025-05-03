Former Raptors Guard Steps up to Play Hero as Rockets Force Game 7
Fred VanVleet delivered again.
After a disappointing start to the series, the former Toronto Raptors All-Star has found his rhythm when it matters most. VanVleet turned in his best performance of the postseason on Friday night, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-107 win over the Golden State Warriors. The victory forces a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday in Houston.
VanVleet opened the series looking out of sync, shooting just 6-for-29 from deep through the first three games. Since then, he’s flipped the script completely. Over the past three games, the 31-year-old has hit 18 threes while shooting 67% from beyond the arc, reigniting Houston’s offence and steadying a young team facing elimination.
He delivered the turning point early in the fourth quarter. With the Warriors trilling Houston’s elad to just two, VanVleet buried a three through contact, then sank the free throw to complete the four-point play. It ended Golden State’s momentum and ignited the Rockets’ final push.
VanVleet knocked down another triple midway through the fourth to stretch the lead to 12. Minutes later, the Warriors waved the white flag, emptying their bench as Houston closed it out leading by double digits.
Canadian forward Dillon Brooks had a quiet night, scoring just three points in 19 minutes as the Rockets leaned on a bigger lineup. Steven Adams stepped up in his place, logging 31 minutes off the bench and pulling down three offensive rebounds to help Houston control the paint.
Stephen Curry had 29 points on 9-for-23 shooting, while Jimmy Butler added 27 for Golden State, but the Warriors went cold down the stretch and couldn’t keep pace.