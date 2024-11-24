Former Raptors Guard Curses Out NBA Referees Again
Fred VanVleet did it again.
It's been two seasons since the former Toronto Raptors point guard ripped into NBA referee Ben Taylor in what turned into a legendary tirade following a close loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in March 2023. On Saturday night, VanVleet let loose again on a trio of referees who blew a call in the final seconds of Houston's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
VanVleet attempted to draw a foul in the final 10 seconds of regulation by leaning into Trail Blazers wing Toumani Camara and shooting an off-balance three-pointer that would have tied the game. The referees did not call a foul on the play despite contact from Camara.
On Houston's next offensive possession, VanVleet was called for an offensive foul when he pushed Camara over as he tried to get position to receive an inbound pass.
That's when VanVleet's meltdown began.
VanVleet pointed at all three referees and appeared to say something insulting to each of them. Referee Mark Ayotte caught the brunt of VanVleet's wrath when the Rockets guard got in Ayotte's face and cursed at him before walking off the court with an ejection.
"I think I’m in enough trouble as it is tonight, so I probably don’t need to discuss too much officiating with you guys," VanVleet reportedly told Kelly Iko of The Athletic following the game. "Heat of the moment, you always feel right — I know the refs aren’t trying to be wrong but we disagreed quite a bit tonight.”
In the post-game pool report, Crew Chief Courtney Kirkland admitted Camara had fouled VanVleet on his three-point attempt. He noted, however, that the foul would not have resulted in free throws for the Rockets.
VanVleet had previously been fined $30,000 for his vulgar critisism of Taylor in 2023. It's likely he'll be suspended for his actions on Saturday night.