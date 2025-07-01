Former Toronto Raptors Guard Gary Trent Jr. Inks Deal With Milwaukee Bucks
Gary Trent Jr. is betting on himself again, agreeing to a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks that includes a player option, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
The former Toronto Raptors guard had a rocky start to his first season in Milwaukee. He opened the year in the starting lineup but was quickly moved to the bench and never reclaimed that role. His production dipped to 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 25.6 minutes per game, his lowest numbers since his early days in Portland. Still, he quietly shot 41.6% from three and found a rhythm late in the season that carried into the playoffs.
With Damian Lillard sidelined, Trent emerged as one of Milwaukee’s few reliable scoring options in the postseason. He poured in 37 points in Game 3 and followed it with 33 in Game 5, finishing the five-game series against the Indiana Pacers averaging 18.8 points while shooting 50% from deep. It was the version of Trent who at his best can be one of the league’ most lights-out three-point shooters.
Trent, 26, has now been squeezed out of free agency in back-to-back summers. Last year, he signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Bucks after limited interest on the open market. This new deal gives him a bit more security and another opportunity to prove he belongs in a bigger role. If he can carry over his playoff performance into a full season, he’ll have a chance to opt out next summer and finally cash in.