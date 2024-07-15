Former Raptors Guard Draws Interest From Eastern Contenders
Gary Trent Jr. may be heading toward a serious pay cut.
The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly among several contenders pursuing the former Toronto Raptors shooting guard, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Trent is said to be taking a "patient approach" as he looks to find the best opportunity for his future.
Signing with the Bucks, however, would require Trent to take sign for the veteran minimum worth $2.8 million for next season. That would represent a pay cut of almost $16 million from the $18.7 million Trent made in Toronto last season.
The Raptors reportedly had internal conversations about re-signing Trent but never formally offered him a contract, per Sportsnet's Michael Grange. Trent had been looking for a pay increase following last season, but Toronto was reluctant to make an offer worth more than $15 million for next year.
While Trent has proven to be a high-end three-point shooter, he's struggled to develop his game as a defender and playmaker in Toronto. He averaged just 1.7 assists per game with the Raptors and has always been a below-average defender. For the season, Trent averaged 13.7 points and 28.1 minutes per game, the lowest totals since his sophomore season in the NBA.
If Trent is determined to sign with a contender, his options for a significant contract are limited. Only the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons have cap space to sign Trent for more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. His best option may be to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder or Orlando Magic who have access to the cap room exception worth $7.9 million for next season.
The Raptors acquired Trent in 2021 in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for Norman Powell.