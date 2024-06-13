Former Raptors Guard Has Historic Showing in Canadian League
Jalen Harris is now a basketball record holder.
The former Toronto Raptors guard set a new CEBL record Wednesday night with a historic 45-point performance to lead the Saskatchewan Rattlers to a 104-93 win over the Brampton Honey Badgers.
Harris shot 17-for-27 from the field and nailed six three-pointers including the game-clinching triple to put Saskatchewan up 11 late in the fourth.
The 25-year-old was selected by Toronto with the 59th pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He appeared in 13 games for the Raptors as a rookie and scored a career-high 31 points in the penultimate game of the season against the Dallas Mavericks.
Harris looked like a promising combo guard following his rookie campaign but was suspended from the NBA for his sophomore season for violating the league's anti-drug policy. Toronto eventually opted to move on from the Texas native who has spent the past few seasons playing in leagues around the world.
The 6-foot-5 Harris appeared in 35 games for the Windy City Bulls this past year, averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 assists, and 3.1 rebounds, while shooting 36.4% from three-point range. He capped his G League season with a 50-point showing in the season finale for the Bulls.
Harris is one of a slew of Raptors draft picks that haven't worked out in recent years. Save for Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick, Toronto has moved on from its last six draft picks without much in return. Harris' draft classmate Malachi Flynn was traded to the New York Knicks earlier this year before being flipped to the Detroit Pistons where he fell out of the rotation on the league's worst team.