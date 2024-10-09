Former Raptors Guard Joins Eastern Conference Rival
Javon Freeman-Liberty is returning home.
The former Toronto Raptors guard has parted ways with his Turkish team Manisa Basket and will reportedly ink a deal to join the Chicago Bulls this year, per Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. Freeman-Liberty grew up in Chicago and initially signed with the Bulls' G League affiliate following to 2022 NBA Draft.
Toronto had tried to help Freeman-Liberty develop into a point guard during his brief stint with the organization last year. He never quite developed into the three-point shooter or playmaker the Raptors had wanted the 6-foot-4 guard to become.
In 22 games with Toronto last year, Freeman-Liberty averaged 7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field and 23.8% from three-point range.
In the G League, Freeman-Liberty impressed for a dissapointing Raptors 905 squad last season. He averaged 24 points on 47% shooting with 4.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.
Toronto waived Freeman-Liberty in July to avoid paying the remainder of his partially-guaranteed contract for this season. Initally the 24-year-old signed overseas before an opporunity allowed him to return to Chicago.
Freeman-Liberty joins a Bulls squad still searching for an identity after losing former Raptors legend DaMar DeRozan this summer. Chicago projects to be among the teams vying for a play-in spot alongside the Atlanta Hawks and potentially the Raptors later this season.
It's unclear if Freeman-Liberty is returning for a spot on Chicago's standard roster or an opporunity to fight for a spot on the G League with the Windy City Bulls.