Former Raptors Legend Inks New Contract for 19th Season
Kyle Lowry is not stepping away yet.
The former Toronto Raptors guard announced he plans to re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers for what will be his 19th NBA season. The 38-year-old will be on a one-year minimum deal for next season.
Lowry returns after spending 23 games last season in Philadelphia playing for former Raptors coach Nick Nurse. He began the season with the Miami Heat but was eventually traded to the Charlotte Hornets and waived.
The Philadelphia native showed his age last season, averaging just 8.1 points and 4.2 assists per game across 60 games played last year. Those numbers marked the lowest for Lowry since his third year in the league.
Lowry made it clear last season he had no immediate plans to retire and acknowledged when that day does come he plans to sign a one-day contract with the Raptors to retire in Toronto.
The 6-foot point guard had reportedly drawn interest from the Phoenix Suns, according to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. The Suns could only ink Lowry to a minimum contract for the season.
Lowry spent nine seasons in Toronto after the organization acquired him from Houston in 2012. He helped lead the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship before eventually leaving the organization in a sign-and-trade with Miami in 2021. After two and a half seasons with the Heat, Miami opted to move Lowry to the bench, eventually leading to the organization's decision to trade him to Charlotte.
Lowry is currently the fourth-oldest player on an NBA contract.