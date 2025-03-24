Former Raptors Guard Praises Toronto But Notes it Has 'Disadvantages'
Lou Williams loved his time in Toronto.
It was the city where Williams first captured the Sixth Man of the Year award with the Toronto Raptors, and a city whose fans embraced him as the smooth and creative shooting guard he was. And yet, much like former Raptors forward Thad Young, Williams acknowledges there are some disadvantages for NBA players when it comes to playing in Toronto.
“You go through customs as an away team once if you're in a Western Conference, twice if you're in the East, when you play for the Toronto Raptors, you do it 41 times,” Williams said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back show.
That’s not quite accurate.
The Raptors only have to deal with customs when departing and arriving in Toronto. Each road trip typically involves just one round of customs processing. Still, Williams’ broader point remains valid: the Raptors face customs more frequently than any other team in the league.
The process, however, is made as smooth as possible for players.
“When you're leaving Toronto, you park your car at the private airport, you get on a team bus. They drive you over to the airport. They give you tickets to wherever you're flying to,” Williams said. “To their credit, though, they do open up security lines just for us.”
There are often other people around, Williams added, and players can get stopped for photos and autograph requests while trying to pass through border security.
Playing in a different country can feel unfamiliar to some players too.
“Canada has its own culture. It has its own heritage, and things of that nature,” Williams said. “And so there are some adjustments that you're probably not used to when you're an American, when you go to go to play there.”
Young was more critical of his time in Toronto, calling it “tough” on both him and his family, who had to deal with customs and cold weather during his two years with the team. On the Out the Mud Podcast, he said his family was reluctant to stay in Toronto after the veteran signed with the organization in 2022.
Williams didn’t go quite that far.
“I wouldn't say that it sucked for me,” he said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Toronto, but it definitely has its disadvantages when you play for the Raptors as opposed to being on the opposing team.”