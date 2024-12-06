Former Raptors Fan Favorite Opens Up About Nearly Quitting Basketball
Norman Powell’s rise in the NBA is a story of triumph, but it’s also one of near surrender.
While he’s now enjoying a career-best season with the Los Angeles Clippers as one of the league’s most efficient scorers, there were moments along the way when the former Toronto Raptors guard nearly walked away from basketball entirely.
“I thought about quitting basketball a few times,” Powell revealed in a recent interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “People don’t really get to see that side of things. They hear about the work, your accolades, and your successes, but behind the scenes, the struggles and things that you go through on a daily basis, like dealing with depression and having doubts. I think a lot of people don’t know that I thought about quitting basketball a few times on this journey.”
For Powell, those doubts weren’t just fleeting thoughts. They were recurring struggles tied to the immense pressure of pursuing his dream while navigating personal hardships.
But a promise he made to his uncle, Raymond Edwards—the person who introduced him to basketball—kept him from giving up.
“He got me started in basketball and really believed in me,” Powell said in the interview. “I lost him when I was in high school. I made a promise to myself at his funeral when I went up there and spoke about him that anything I achieve and go after for basketball would be dedicated to him.”
That promise became Powell’s guiding light as his game continued to evolve, first in Toronto and now in Los Angeles, where he has become a focal point of the Clippers’ offense this year.
“Even though it’s been a long time since high school, you have pitfalls and things like that, but what I said about going after this goal and dedicating everything to him really kept me going and moving forward,” Powell said.
Today, Powell’s resilience has led him to new heights. In Los Angeles, he’s thriving as one of the league’s most efficient scorers, showcasing his elite skills as a three-level scorer. Yet, Powell’s success is as much a testament to his mental fortitude as it is to his basketball ability.