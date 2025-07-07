Former Toronto Raptors Guard Norman Powell Traded to Miami Heat in Three-Team Deal
Norman Powell is heading to Miami.
The former Toronto Raptors guard has been traded to the Heat as part of a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The trade sends John Collins to the Clippers, while the Jazz receive Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 second-round pick from Los Angeles.
Powell is coming off a breakout year with the Clippers, averaging a career-high 21.8 points on 48.4% shooting and 41.8% from three while starting 60 games. With Paul George departing last offseason, Powell stepped into an expanded role and delivered as one of the Clippers’ most consistent offensive weapons.
The move gives Miami a proven scorer who can attack downhill, space the floor, and contribute immediately alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. It also puts Powell back in the Eastern Conference, where he’ll face the Raptors multiple times next season. With both Miami and Toronto expected to compete in the crowded play-in race, there’s a real possibility Powell ends up facing his former team in a must-win game next spring.
For the Clippers, Collins provides a new look in the frontcourt and is also on an expiring contract worth $26.6 million next season. Powell is in the final year of his deal and will earn $20.5 million.
Powell will enter his 11th NBA season playing for his fourth team, joining a Heat roster that also includes fellow former Raptors guard Davion Mitchell.