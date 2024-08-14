Report: Former Raptors Guard Works Out for Bucks
Terence Davis may be on his way back to an NBA contract.
The former Toronto Raptors guard has reportedly worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Davis did not play in the NBA last season and was limited to just seven games in the G League due to an Achilles injury.
The 27-year-old guard had an impressive rookie campaign with the Raptors in 2019-20, averaging 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38.8% from the floor. He earned second-team All-Rookie honors and finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting that season.
Davis was arrested following his standout rookie season due to allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. The charges were eventually dropped and he was never suspended by the NBA.
Toronto eventually traded the 6-foot-4 guard to the Sacramento Kings for a second-round pick in 2021. Davis spent parts of three seasons in Sacramento and briefly appeared to find his footing as a rotation player for the Kings.
In December 2023, Davis signed with the Rip City Remix, Portland's G League affiliate, where he averaged 15.3 points across his seven games last year.
In January, Davis told HoopsHype he turned down more lucrative opportunities to play in Europe because he wanted to stay close to the NBA and continue to pursue basketball in North America.
The Bucks have already made one big addition this offseason, signing former Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. to a one-year deal after the 25-year-old was forced to take a short-term contract to reset his value next summer.