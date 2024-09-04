Former Raptors Legend Shares Why He Left Toronto in 2010
Supposedly Tim Duncan is the reason for Chris Bosh's decision to leave the Toronto Raptors in the summer of 2010.
Bosh reportedly credited Duncan as the primary reason he left Toronto in an interview with Spurs Report. The former Raptors big man said he wanted to be playing for playoff teams like Duncan and Kobe Bryant and decided it was time to move on from Toronto for a better opportunity.
At the time, the Raptors had culminated a 40-42 season and missed the playoffs by one game, falling just shy of the Chicago Bulls who clinched the No. 8 seed in the East in 2009-10. It was Bosh's second consecutive season without a playoff berth and the 6-foot-11 big man decided he'd had enough.
After seven seasons in Toronto, Bosh signed a six-year deal with the Miami Heat to join forces with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. Miami lost in the NBA Finals during Bosh's first season with the team but clinched back-to-back championships with the Heat. His signature moment in the 2013 Finals came courtesy of a crucial rebound in the final seconds of Game 6 that led to Ray Allen's iconic corner three-pointer to force overtime.
Bosh spent six seasons in Miami where he and the Heat made the playoffs four times before James opted to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bosh's career ended abruptly in 2015 due to a blood clotting issue that forced him into retirement.
It took Toronto three years following Bosh's departure to return to the playoffs but the Raptors eventually strung together seven straight playoff appearances and clinched the 2019 NBA championship.