Former Raptors Legend Shares Intriguing Opinion on Toronto's 2019 Championship
DeMar DeRozan says the Toronto Raptors would have won the 2019 championship even without the Kawhi Leonard trade.
It's not the first time DeRozan has shared this belief.
The 35-year-old has repeatedly said the departure of LeBron James from the Cleveland Cavaliers that season opened the door for Toronto to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals and eventually the Larry O'Brien trophy.
"There's no doubt in my mind the same outcome would have happened," DeRozan said of Toronto's 2019 championship even without the Leonard trade in an interview with ESPN's Stephen A Smith.
DeRozan and the Raptors had lost three straight playoff series to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers leading up to the offseason of 2018. Toronto parted ways with Dwane Casey following the playoff loss to the Cavaliers and initially planned on bringing DeRozan back for the following season. But Leonard's availability changed things. Toronto eventually pulled the trigger on a deal with the Spurs, sending DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a first-round pick to San Antonio for Leonard and Danny Green.
Leonard proved to be crucial for Toronto in the playoffs, averaging 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 49% from the floor and 37.9% from three-point range. He carried Toronto to a Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals with an iconic game-clinching jumper in the right corner. In the ensuing round, his defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo allowed Toronto to climb out of an 0-2 hole and knock out the Milwaukee Bucks.
After the championship season, Leonard left for the Los Angeles Clippers while DeRozan finished out his contract with the Spurs before joining the Chicago Bulls. This past summer, DeRozan inked a new three-year deal with the Sacramento Kings following a sign-and-trade with the Bulls.