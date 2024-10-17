Insider Shares Alarming Update on Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status
Kawhi Leonard will not be ready to go for the start of the regular season.
The former Toronto Raptors superstar will be sidelined indefinitely with right knee inflammation, according to ESPN's Shams Charania and Ohm Youngmisuk. Leonard continues to rehab his knee as the Los Angeles Clippers put together a plan to get the two-time Finals MVP back on the court this season.
Leonard has not been able to stay consistently healthy since he left Toronto following the 2019 championship with the organization. He appeared in just 60 games for the Raptors that year before leading Toronto past the Golden State Warriors while averaging 30.5 points and appearing in each of Toronto's 24 playoff games.
The 33-year-old began experiencing inflammation in his knee last season following a victory against the Charlotte Hornets on March 31. He appeared in two playoff games for the Clippers but was unable to continue to due the injury. He had hoped to be ready for the Paris Olympics this summer, but couldn't join the United States due to the injury.
It's unclear when Leonard will return this season, but it appears unlikely he'll be ready to go when the Raptors head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers on Nov. 9.
Leonard is entering the first year of a three-year, $149.5 million contract extension he signed with the Clippers this past year. Los Angeles was unable to come to terms with Paul George on a similar contract extension and was forced to watch George sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason.
The Oklahoma City Thunder own the rights to Los Angeles' first-round pick this year dating back to the George trade.