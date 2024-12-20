Former Raptors Champion Named Among Eligible Players for Hall of Fame Honors
Marc Gasol, the defensive stalwart who played a pivotal role in delivering the Toronto Raptors’ first-ever NBA championship, has been named as an eligible candidate for induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.
Gasol joins a star-studded list of first-time nominees, including NBA greats Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, along with WNBA icons Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, and Chamique Holdsclaw. Esteemed coaches like Doc Rivers, Billy Donovan, and Mark Few also make the list, alongside builder Micky Arison.
While Gasol’s time with the Raptors was brief, his impact was undeniable. Acquired at the 2019 trade deadline, the 7-foot Spaniard was a defensive anchor and savvy playmaker. In 70 regular-season games with Toronto, Gasol averaged 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. But his influence extended beyond the box score. Gasol’s defensive prowess, leadership, and high basketball IQ were essential in the Raptors’ playoff march to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
Beyond his contributions in Toronto, Gasol’s Hall of Fame case is bolstered by an illustrious 11-season stint with the Memphis Grizzlies. In Memphis, he earned the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year award and was selected as an NBA All-Star three times. Gasol’s career is a testament to his versatility as a scorer, defender, and playmaker.
On the international stage, Gasol has been a cornerstone of Spain’s national basketball team since 2006. His accolades include two FIBA World Cup titles, where he was instrumental in securing victories against formidable opponents. Notably, Gasol became the second player in history to win an NBA championship and a World Cup in the same year, and the first non-American to achieve this feat. Additionally, he has secured two Olympic silver medals and has been a key contributor to Spain’s success in the EuroBasket tournaments, earning gold medals in 2009 and 2011, a silver in 2007, and bronze medals in 2013 and 2017.
The finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be announced on February 14 during NBA All-Star Weekend, with the official class revealed on April 5 at the NCAA Final Four.