Former Raptors Favorite Shares Throwback Photo Posting Up Stephen Curry
Muggsy Bogues wants everyone to know he used to post-up Stephen Curry.
The former Toronto Raptors point guard took to social media Tuesday to share a throwback photo of him backing down Curry as a child during Bogues' time with the Raptors. Bogues played alongside Curry's father Dell Curry for two seasons in Toronto and it wasn't uncommon for Dell to bring Stephen to Raptors practices at the time.
The photo is shared with the caption: "Nothin to see here just me posting up the greatest shooter to ever walk this earth."
Bogues played his final two NBA seasons in Toronto and appeared in 80 games for the Raptors during the 1999-2000 season. He battled chronic knee problems and was held to just three games the following season, his last in the NBA.
Listed at 5-foot-3, Bogues is known for being the shortest player to ever play in the NBA. Despite his short stature, Bogues played 14 seasons in the NBA and scored over 10 points per game in three seasons. He twice averaged over 10 assists per game and finished his career with 39 blocks across 889 games.
Bogues spent 10 seasons in Charlotte where he spent much of his career playing alongside Dell Curry. The two reunited with each other in Toronto when Bogues inked a deal in free agency to join the Raptors in 1999.
Stephen Curry was born in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1988 and would be about 12 years old in the photo shared by Bogues.