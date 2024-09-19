Nets Announce Plans to Honor Former Raptors Legend
At least one organization is planning to honor Vince Carter this season.
The Brooklyn Nets announced they'll retire Carter's No. 15 jersey on January 25 when the Miami Heat come to town this season. They'll be the first organization to honor Carter as he heads into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month.
Carter spent five seasons with the New Jersey Nets following his tenure with the Toronto Raptors. He helped lead the organization to a pair of playoff berths, averaging 23.6 points per game over his time in New Jersey.
Carter's jersey will become the eighth retired by the Nets, including Bill Russell's No. 6 which was retired across the league. He'll join his fellow Nets teammate Jason Kidd whose jersey was retired by Brooklyn in during the 2013-14 season.
The Raptors are expected to do something to honor Carter this season, though nothing has officially been announced. Carter spent seven seasons in Toronto, leading the Raptors to two playoff appearances before being dealt to New Jersey in December 2004.
Toronto's leaked alternate jerseys for this season appear to have a Raptor dunking a basketball through his legs as a nod to Carter's iconic 2000 dunk contest dunk. The team, however, has yet to officially reveal the jerseys.
Carter retired from the NBA in 2020 following a 22-year career. He is Toronto's fourth all-time leading scorer with 9,420 points for the Raptors, trailing only DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, and Chris Bosh respectively. His 23.4 points per game during his Raptors career remains the highest mark in franchise history.