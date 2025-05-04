Former Raptors Held in Check as Nuggets Advance to 2nd Round
Norman Powell’s breakout season ended in disappointment.
The former Toronto Raptors guard set a new career high this year, averaging 21.8 points per game while thriving as a full-time starter for the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell stepped into the void left by Paul George’s departure and established himself as one of the league’s most efficient scorers and a steady offensive force for a Clippers team that outperformed expectations.
But in Game 7 on Saturday night in Denver, Powell couldn’t find his rhythm. He scored just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting, missed all three of his three-point attempts, and struggled to make an impact as the Clippers were blown out 120-101 by the defending champion Nuggets.
Los Angeles trailed by only eight early in the third quarter before Denver ripped off a 17-0 run, sparked by Christian Braun and Michael Porter Jr. drilling threes in rhythm. Once the Nuggets’ started clicking, the game quickly slipped away for the Clippers..
Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 22 points on 6-for-13 shooting, but received little help. James Harden had one of his worst outings of the playoffs, finishing with just seven points on 2-of-8 shooting. Ivica Zubac added 10 points and 14 boards, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Denver’s pace and offensive flow.
Canadian guard Jamal Murray chipped in with 16 points and five assists in a quiet performance, while Braun and Porter Jr. combined for 36 as the Nuggets cruised into the second round where they’ll take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.