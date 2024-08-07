Former Raptors Prospect Stars for Brazil vs. United States
Bruno Caboclo's NBA days may be over, but the former Toronto Raptors first-round pick looked every bit like an NBA rotation player at the Paris Olympics.
The 28-year-old center capped off Brazil's run with a 30-point performance against the United States on Tuesday afternoon. Caboclo led all scorers in the game and added six rebounds in nearly 34 minutes against the Americans.
After a slow start to the Olympics, Caboclo broke out for Brazil with 33 points and 17 rebounds against Japan in the final game of the group stage. He finished the tournament averaging 17.3 points per game, the 14th most among scorers, while averaging seven rebounds.
The 6-foot-9 big man has been out of the NBA since 2021 when he last played in six games for the Houston Rockets. Since then, Caboclo has played internationally in Europe and South America and received first-team All-Bundesliga honors for his impressive play with Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany.
Toronto moved on from Caboclo in 2018 after failing to develop the former 20th pick into a rotation player for the Raptors. He appeared in just 25 games for Toronto, scoring 27 points across 113 minutes.
He briefly contributed for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2018-19 season, averaging 8.3 points across 34 games played. After that, though, Caboclo was never able to find solid footing in the NBA and eventually signed to play in France in 2021.
Last summer, Caboclo averaged 16.4 points for Brazil at the World Cup and had an impressive 19-point, 13-rebound showing in Brazil's upset victory over Canada during second-round action.