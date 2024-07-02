Former Raptors Star Drawing Interest From Multiple Playoff Contenders
DeMar DeRozan appears headed out of Chicago.
The former Toronto Raptors forward has reportedly been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat as his time with the Chicago Bulls nears an end this summer, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
At this point in free agency, cap space has largely dried up around the league and it's becoming difficult to see DeRozan signing a lucrative deal without a sign-and-trade facilitated by the Bulls. Chicago is reportedly open to a trade, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, but sign-and-trades are more difficult to navigate under the league's new collective bargaining agreement and require at least a three-year deal to be negotiated.
Los Angeles does have a pathway to the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception should LeBron James be willing to accept less than a max contract when he re-signs with the Lakers. That would allow Los Angeles to sign DeRozan to a deal totaling as much as $55.1 million over four years starting at $12.8 million next season.
For Miami, the situation is more complicated as the Heat are a taxpaying team and therefore only have access to the taxpayer mid-level exception which would start at $5.2 million next season.
DeRozan could opt for a one-year deal to join the club of his choice and then re-enter the market next summer with more potential earning power.
The 34-year-old forward averaged 24 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game last season while shooting 48% from the floor.
Chicago is reportedly open to moving Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball and may try to trade Nikola Vucevic should DeRozan leave this summer, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported.