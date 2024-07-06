Former Raptors Star Expected To Sign With Western Conference Club
DeMar DeRozan appears to be nearing a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
The former Toronto Raptors star is reportedly planning to visit Sacramento as the Kings work to find a sign-and-trade partner to acquire DeRozan this offseason, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Sacramento is believed to be in trade talks with the Chicago Bulls to acquire DeRozan and have been searching for a third team to help facilitate a trade.
According to Marc Stein, the San Antonio Spurs are believed to be involved in trade talks to help finalize the three-team deal. San Antonio has reportedly traded Devonte' Graham and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in a move that'll allow the Spurs to create additional cap space, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The deal should make it easier for San Antonio to get involved in trade talks between the Bulls and Kings with DeRozan heading to Sacramento.
DeRozan spent three seasons with the Bulls who appear ready to head in a different direction this offseason. Chicago moved off Alex Caruso earlier this summer and is now looking to part ways with DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and potentially Nikola Vucevic.
A sign-and-trade is the only avenue for DeRozan to join a contender for next season and will require the 34-year-old to sign a three-year deal with the Kings. He'd previously been connected to the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, but both organizations had limited avenues to add the former All-Star forward.
DeRozan averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game last season while shooting 48% from the floor in 79 games for the Bulls.