Former Raptors Star Withdraws from USA Olympic Team
Kawhi Leonard will not be playing for Team USA this summer.
The former Toronto Raptors star has reportedly withdrawn from Team USA for the Paris Olympics and will not play Wednesday night against the Canadian senior men's national basketball team, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported. Leonard is expected to be replaced by Boston's Derrick White.
It's an unsurprising decision considering Leonard's injury track record. He hasn't 70 games since the 2016-17 season and has battled ongoing injury issues since joining the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019 following Toronto's championship season.
For the United States, Leonard's loss shouldn't change much this summer. They'll enter the Olympics with a loaded roster featuring forwards LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum who should all be able to make up for the loss of Leonard. The trio is joined by Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jrue Holiday.
Canada will take on the United States at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday night in an international friendly in Las Vegas ahead of the Olympics. The United States will then play friendlies against Australia, Serbia, South Sudan, and Germany before opening the Olympics later this month.
The United States will be in an Olympic group alongside Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico, where they'll enter as heavy favorites to win an Olympic gold.
Canada upset the United States at the FIBA World Cup last summer to clinch a bronze medal in Manila, Philippines, thanks to a 31-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.