Former Defensive Star Hits Unrestricted Free Agency
OG Anunoby is officially a free agent.
The former Toronto Raptors forward has declined his $19.9 player option for next season and will head into unrestricted free agency this summer, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.
The decision comes as no surprise with Anunoby likely heading for a huge payday this summer after outperforming his previous contract signed in 2021 by the Raptors. He's expected to re-sign with the New York Knicks this summer but contract negotiations may not be straightforward for the 26-year-old 3-and-D specialist.
Toronto dealt Anunoby in December as part of a five-player deal with the Knicks that saw the Raptors acquire Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Detroit's 2024 second-round pick for Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn. It was a deal the Raptors were forced into with so much uncertainty surrounding Anunoby's long-term status with the team.
Anunoby had essentially been prohibited from signing a contract extension at anywhere close to his expected value due to the league's collective bargaining agreement extension rules. It's why Toronto was unable to ink Anunoby to a long term deal prior to dealing him this past season.
Expectations for Anunoby's next contract are pegged somewhere around $35 million, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. That number could balloon into a max contract if Anunoby draws interest from other suitors including the Philadelphia 76ers who can offer him a four-year max contract this summer.
Toronto will not have enough cap space to pursue Anunoby this summer without making radical changes to the roster even if Gary Trent Jr. and Bruce Brown leave in free agency.