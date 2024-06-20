NBA Insider Shares Why Pascal Siakam Didn't Want a Trade to the Kings
Pascal Siakam apparently can hold a grudge.
That was essentially the reason the former Toronto Raptors forward was reluctant to join the Sacramento Kings earlier this past season. Sacramento had pursued trade talks with Toronto for Siakam but the two-time All-Star was reluctant to join the Kings who had reportedly disparaged him to suppress his trade value, Sam Amick of The Athletic told Sactown Sports 1140.
“The way it was framed to me — in an attempt to drive down what it would take to get him — some gossipy-type feedback on his game had gotten back to him," Amick said.
It's unclear how close Toronto ever got to trading Siakam to the Kings but Sacramento had reportedly offered a package centered around Harrison Barnes, Shams Charania told FanDuel TV. Trade talks ended in part because Siakam was reluctant to join the Kings long-term.
Toronto eventually dealt Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis Jr., Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks. Siakam said he hadn't wanted to be traded but when he and the Raptors couldn't come to terms on a contract extension it became apparent a trade was inevitable.
Last season had been Siakam's last under contract meaning any team trading for him needed to feel comfortable that the 30-year-old would be open to signing a long-term deal. With the Kings unsure if that would happen, Indiana swooped in and will reportedly ink Siakam to a four-year max contract this summer, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.