Former Raptors Star Inks Huge Contract With Pacers
Pascal Siakam is sticking in Indiana.
The former Toronto Raptors forward has reportedly inked a four-year, $189.5 million max extension with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal cannot be made official until July 6 when free agency officially begins.
This was always the expected outcome for Siakam after Toronto dealt the former All-NBA forward to Indiana in January for Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis Jr., Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks.
Siakam had wanted to stay in Toronto but the two sides could not come to terms on a contract extension and the Raptors opted to part ways with the franchise icon who will now remain with the Pacers for the foreseeable future.
The deal will pay Siakam 30% of the salary cap with raises of $3.4 million in each season. Indiana could have offered Siakam a fifth year but it appears the Pacers did not need to go quite that far.
Siakam will now be under contract through his age-33 season with Indiana.
The 6-foot-9 forward appeared in 41 regular season games for Indiana following the trade and averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. In the post-season, he led the Pacers to a conference finals berth while averaging a team-best 21.6 points across 17 games before falling to the Boston Celtics.
Siakam was drafted 27th overall in the 2016 NBA draft by Toronto and spent eight seasons with the team. He helped the Raptors clinch the 2019 NBA championship and earned the league's Most Improved Player award that season before becoming a two-time All-Star and All-NBA honoree.