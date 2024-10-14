All Raptors

Former Raptors Great Vince Carter Shares Touching Story of Kyle Lowry's Kindness

Former Toronto Raptors great Vince Carter shared a touching story about Kyle Lowry's kindness following Toronto's 2019 NBA championship

Nov 19, 2014; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Vince Carter gestures as he reacts to a highlight reel from his days in Toronto as the Raptors paid tribute to him as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations in the first quarter at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Kyle Lowry wasn't thinking about himself.

After 12 NBA seasons, Lowry had finally clinched an NBA championship. Confetti poured down from the rafters of Oracle Arena as the Toronto Raptors began their celebration. Lowry grabbed the game ball as he so often did and then went on the lookout.

The photos from the day tell the whole story.

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate beating the Golden State Warriors in game six
Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate beating the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Raptors president Masai Ujiri had been stopped and harassed by Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland as he tried to celebrate with his team on the court. Lowry joined Ujiri moments later, embracing the Raptors executive as they tried to celebrate a moment marred by injustice.

Then came Lowry's post-game interview.

As former Raptors legend Vince Carter recalled during his Hall of Fame acceptance speech Sunday night, Lowry wanted Carter to join him on set.

"You made an unbelievable gesture to me when the Raptors won the championship," Carter recalled speaking of his golfing buddy Lowry. "I'm walking off the court and Kyle is getting ready to do an interview. He stands up, walks over to me, said, 'Hey, man, come sit down, do the interview with me.'"

Carter had been Toronto's first real superstar and a player whose impact on the city forever changed the trajectory of Raptors basketball. Despite Carter's complicated legacy in Toronto, Lowry wanted the former Raptors icon to be with him in the biggest moment in franchise history.

"It just chose the kind of person he is, and I'm truly thankful for that," Carter said. "Obviously being part of that Raptor history and organization, he felt inclined to ask me and wanted me to be a part of that. And I thank you, Kyle, for that."

