Former Raptors Great Vince Carter Shares Touching Story of Kyle Lowry's Kindness
Kyle Lowry wasn't thinking about himself.
After 12 NBA seasons, Lowry had finally clinched an NBA championship. Confetti poured down from the rafters of Oracle Arena as the Toronto Raptors began their celebration. Lowry grabbed the game ball as he so often did and then went on the lookout.
The photos from the day tell the whole story.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri had been stopped and harassed by Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland as he tried to celebrate with his team on the court. Lowry joined Ujiri moments later, embracing the Raptors executive as they tried to celebrate a moment marred by injustice.
Then came Lowry's post-game interview.
As former Raptors legend Vince Carter recalled during his Hall of Fame acceptance speech Sunday night, Lowry wanted Carter to join him on set.
"You made an unbelievable gesture to me when the Raptors won the championship," Carter recalled speaking of his golfing buddy Lowry. "I'm walking off the court and Kyle is getting ready to do an interview. He stands up, walks over to me, said, 'Hey, man, come sit down, do the interview with me.'"
Carter had been Toronto's first real superstar and a player whose impact on the city forever changed the trajectory of Raptors basketball. Despite Carter's complicated legacy in Toronto, Lowry wanted the former Raptors icon to be with him in the biggest moment in franchise history.
"It just chose the kind of person he is, and I'm truly thankful for that," Carter said. "Obviously being part of that Raptor history and organization, he felt inclined to ask me and wanted me to be a part of that. And I thank you, Kyle, for that."