Former Raptors Wing Dealt to Spurs
Jalen McDaniels career in Sacramento didn't last very long.
The former Toronto Raptors forward has reportedly been dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in a cost-cutting maneuver by the Kings, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Sacramento is sending a second-round pick to San Antonio to offset the cost of McDaniels' $4.7 million contract this season.
McDaniels signed a two-year deal with Toronto last offseason but was never able to find his stride with the Raptors. He was ineffective and out of the rotation for large swaths of the year and quickly became a negative asset for the organization.
Toronto successfully moved McDaniels earlier this offseason in a cost-saving move for the Kings that saw Sacramento send Davion Mitchell, the draft rights to Jamal Shead, and a 2025 second-round pick from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Raptors took on the salary of Sasha Vezenkov in the deal but were ultimately able to negotiate a buyout with Vezenkov and avoid paying any of his salary.
McDaniels was the 52nd pick in the 2022 NBA draft for the Charlotte Hornets. He spent parts of four seasons with the Hornets before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023. He subsequently joined Toronto via the bi-annual exception on a deal worth $9.3 million over two seasons.
The trade allows the Spurs to further add draft assets by flexing their financial ability this summer. Earlier this year, San Antonio helped facilitate the sign-and-trade that sent DeMar DeRozan to the Kings in a multi-team deal with the Chicago Bulls.
McDaniels is unlikely to be a contributor for the Spurs this season.