Former Raptors Wing Signs New Deal in Europe
Jordan Nwora is heading to Europe.
The former Toronto Raptors wing has signed a multi-year deal with Anadolu Efes of the Turkish league, the team announced. It'll mark Nwora's first time playing overseas and a pause on his four-year NBA career.
Toronto acquired the 25-year-old as part of the return for Pascal Siakam from the Indiana Pacers last season. He'd been on an expiring contract and was viewed as salary filler in order to facilitate the trade.
Nwora played in 34 games for Toronto, averaging 7.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 34.7% from three-point range. He showed flashes of being an impressive shotmaker, but bad decision-making and lackluster defense generally kept him out of the rotation for the Raptors.
The 45th pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Nwora spent two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks where he won a championship in 2021. He was dealt in a four-team trade to the Pacers where he spent parts of two seasons before being traded to Toronto.
Nwora spent three years at Louisville, averaging 18 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 40.2% from the floor as a third-year junior.
The Buffalo native will join former Raptors Stanley Johnson and Daniel Oturu who are both playing for Anadolu Efes this season.
The Raptors currently have one open roster spot for training camp with a guaranteed contract still up for grabs following the departure of Sasha Vezenkov. Toronto announced the signing of Bruno Fernando on Sunday and is expected to sign one more player to a deal before training camp opens in October.