Former Raptors Wing Sings Huge Contract As Free Agency Nears
OG Anunoby is staying in New York.
The former Toronto Raptors forward will reportedly ink a five-year, $212.5 million contract with the New York Knicks when free agency officially begins later this month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday evening. The deal will reportedly include a trade kicker and a player option for the final year of the contract.
New York acquired Anunoby from Toronto in December in a five-player deal that saw the Raptors send Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn to the Knicks for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Detroit's second-round pick.
Toronto had been unable to sign Anunoby to a contract extension due to restrictions from the NBA's collective bargaining agreement and the organization couldn't risk letting Anunoby walk in free agency.
Anunoby could have held out for a max contract offer from someone else in free agency that would have paid him up to $181.9 million over four years. It's possible the Philadelphia 76ers would have gone to that number, but Anunoby opted for more guaranteed money instead of the slight increase in average annual pay.
For the Knicks, Anunoby joins Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and the recently acquired Mikal Bridges as New York looks to load up for another deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference.
While Toronto does have an avenue to cap space this summer, the Raptors couldn't realistically get to a number that would have enticed Anunoby to re-sign with the Raptors.
Free agency will begin on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET and Anunoby's contract will become official on July 6.