4 Numbers the Raptors Must Keep in Mind Ahead of the Trade Deadline
With the NBA trade deadline just two weeks away, the Toronto Raptors are at a critical crossroads. Sitting below the luxury tax and facing significant roster decisions, every move or lack of action could shape not only this season but also the team’s long-term outlook. From financial flexibility to the potential impact of a high draft pick, these are four key numbers the Raptors need to keep in mind as they approach the trade market and prepare for the future.
No. 1: $10 million
The Raptors are currently $10.02 million below the luxury tax threshold this season. That figure serves as a clear boundary the team will be reluctant to cross in any trade discussions over the coming weeks. While they have room to take back money in a deal, it is highly unlikely Toronto would exceed the $10 million margin to avoid dipping into the luxury tax.
Thanks to their unused non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the Raptors technically have access to the full amount. However, the team will likely want to maintain some flexibility for later moves. Whether it is a standard contract offer for Jamison Battle or a series of 10-day deals, Toronto will probably reserve about $1 million of that space for end-of-season transactions.
No. 2: $150.7 million
The Raptors currently have $150.7 million committed to next season's roster. That total covers 10 players, with Bruce Brown, Chris Boucher, Davion Mitchell, and Garrett Temple all set to come off the books. This number may shift slightly depending on the specifics of Scottie Barnes' contract, which will account for 25 percent of the salary cap. For now, this figure provides a solid snapshot of Toronto's financial situation heading into next year.
No. 3: $37.2 million
With the luxury tax projected to be $188 million next season, the Raptors have approximately $37.2 million available to fill out the rest of their roster next year. This amount will go toward signing draft picks and addressing five open roster spots, either through extensions or new contracts for the aforementioned four players on expiring contracts or by adding free agents. This figure could fluctuate if the team trades a player with multiple years remaining on their deal, but it provides a clear baseline for Toronto’s 2025 flexibility.
No. 4: Roughly $20 million
While this is an estimate, landing a top-four pick in this year’s draft would cost the Raptors between $10 and $14 million to sign that player. On top of that, signing Toronto’s lone second-round pick would add another $2 million. Assuming the Raptors also sign one or two players to minimum contracts at around $2 million each and allocate funds for training camp players, Toronto has roughly $20 million in wiggle room to work with below the luxury tax threshold for next year.
This figure is crucial because it will dictate how much long-term salary the Raptors can afford to take on in trade negotiations at the trade deadline this year. It also highlights the challenges of moving expiring contracts like Bruce Brown’s. Teams looking to deal expiring contracts are often aiming to shed long-term salary, and while Toronto has the flexibility to take on some of that, the organization is likely unwilling to exceed $20 million in commitments for next season. Doing so would leave them precariously close to the luxury tax threshold.