Gary Trent Jr. Shares Farewell Message for Raptors
Gary Trent Jr. is moving on from Toronto.
The former Toronto Raptors guard shared a farewell message thanking Toronto after parts of four seasons with the organization.
"Learned a lot & Earned a lot in the 6," Trent wrote in an Instagram caption. "The city [is] part of me forever thank you."
Trent signed a one-year veteran minimum deal with the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this summer after Toronto opted to move on from the 25-year-old sharpshooter. The Raptors had discussed bringing Trent back but decided to pivot into a new era with younger options on the roster.
Toronto initially acquired Trent in 2021 in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers that saw Norman Powell head to the West Coast. Trent developed into a reliable and efficient three-point shooter for Toronto and at times appeared to be a feisty defender. It never quite came together completely for the 6-foot-5 guard who never developed as a playmaker and struggled as an efficient shooter inside the arc.
Trent saw his role with the organization shrink this past season, averaging just 13.7 points in 28.1 minutes per game, the lowest numbers since his sophomore season in the league.
After lingering as an unsigned free agent for weeks, Trent signed a $2.1 million deal with the Bucks where he hopes to chase a championship and reset his free agent value playing alongside his former Trail Blazers teammate Damian Lillard.
Trent's post included 20 photos from his time with the Raptors.
The Bucks will play their first game in Toronto on Jan. 6, 2025.