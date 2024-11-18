Pacers Center Pops Up On Lengthy Injury Report vs Raptors
The Indiana Pacers are going to be quite shorthanded Monday night against the Toronto Raptors.
Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Isaiah Jackson, Ben Sheppard, and James Wiseman have all been ruled out for the Pacers who will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. All five players missed Sunday's game against Miami and will leave Indiana without multiple key rotation players against an undermanned Raptors team.
Indiana has also listed Myles Turner as questionable with right calf soreness after the 6-foot-11 big man logged 40 minutes in a 34-point showing against the Heat on Sunday. If Turner can't play, the Pacers will have to turn to a small-ball lineup with Pascal Siakam, Jarace Walker, and Obi Toppin taking on makeshift frontcourt responsibilities.
Toronto continues to be without Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and Ja'Kobe Walter who have all missed extended time this year. It remains unclear exactly when any of the group will be able to return this season.
Backup center Bruno Fernando will also miss Monday's game with an ankle injury, further depleting Toronto's frontcourt and leaving Jakob Poeltl as the organization's only active center option. Expect Jonathan Mogbo and Chris Boucher to provide frontcourt help off the bench with Fernando and Olynyk out.
Monday will mark the first time Siakam has returned to Toronto this season as he continues to flourish with the Pacers. The former Raptors All-Star is averaging a team-best 20.2 points and 4 assists per game while shooting 46.7% from three-point range.