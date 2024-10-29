Jamal Murray Discusses Vince Carter's Impact as Young Raptors Fan
When Vince Carter soared through the air at the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Jamal Murray was still a toddler. His third birthday was just weeks away and it’s hard to imagine he has any recollection of Carter’s iconic performance. Yet, almost 25 years later, Carter’s influence on Murray—and the next wave of Canadian basketball talent—is unmistakable.
“He was my inspiration for loving basketball," Murray said Monday night following an overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors. "I obviously have my own love for the game, but he took it to another level and he showed me what the game could be for an individual and showed that throughout the game and throughout his character.”
Murray is one of a growing list of Canadian NBA players who credit Carter with shaping their passion for basketball. From Tristan Thompson to Kelly Olynyk to RJ Barrett, the league is now filled with Canadians who trace their love for the game back to Carter’s years as a high-flying phenom with the Raptors.
Carter’s impact on basketball in Canada extends beyond his acrobatic dunks and highlight reels. His arrival in Toronto coincided with the Raptors' early years as a franchise, and his electrifying play helped draw a generation of young Canadians to a sport that was still competing with hockey for attention.
In recognition of Carter's contributions to the franchise and the nation’s basketball culture, the Raptors are retiring his No. 15 jersey this weekend as part of the team’s 30th-anniversary celebration. The ceremony will take place at halftime on Saturday when Toronto plays host to DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings. It’s a moment that’ll cement Carter’s status, not just as a legendary basketball player in the city, but as a missionary for the sport across Canada.
"He put a lot of inspiration into a lot of young kids and inspired me to put inspiration into others like he did for me," Murray said. "Just kind of comes full circle to follow that guy throughout your whole career."