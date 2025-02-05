Report: Nets Coach Steps Down from Canadian Men's Basketball Team
Jordi Fernandez is stepping away as head coach of Canada’s senior men’s national basketball team, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.
Fernandez, who also coaches the Brooklyn Nets, took over in 2023 after Nick Nurse’s departure and quickly turned Canada into a legitimate international contender. He led the program to its best-ever finish at the FIBA World Cup, securing a bronze medal with a statement win over Team USA. That run also punched Canada’s ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking their first appearance at the Games in 24 years.
At the Olympics, Fernandez’s squad dominated the so-called "group of death," going undefeated against Spain, Greece, and Australia. But their run ended in the quarterfinals with an 82-73 loss to host France, who went on to win silver. Canada finished the tournament with a 9-3 record across the World Cup and Olympics, taking down seven of the world’s top 13-ranked teams along the way.
Fernandez had previously indicated he planned to stay on through the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympics, making his departure unexpected. His leadership helped elevate Canada to fifth in the FIBA world rankings, its highest position in decades.
Now, the program faces the challenge of finding a new head coach to keep the momentum going. With a core led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, and Dillon Brooks, expectations remain high as the team looks ahead to its next chapter on the international stage.
The coaching vacancy now becomes a major storyline heading into the next World Cup cycle, with Canada aiming to build on its breakthrough success.