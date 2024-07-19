All Raptors

3 Keys to Watch as Raptors Take on Heat: Where to Watch & More

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Miami Heat on Friday night at Summer League: Here's where to watch and what to know

Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) reacts during over time against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) reacts during over time against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Toronto Raptors will play their penultimate game of Summer League on Friday night against the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

TSN and ESPN3 will broadcast game game on television.

What to Watch For

  • Ja'Kobe Walter has yet to really find his shooting stroke through three games. He's shooting just 11.1% from behind the arc and 25.9% from the floor. It's nothing to be too concerned about because Walter has a track record of being a high-level shooter, but Toronto will certainly be hoping he turns it around as the team wraps up Summer League.
  • Ulrich Chomche looked solid last time out for Toronto as he continues to work on refining his game. The Raptors have been working on tweaking his pick-and-roll coverage to make him a little less aggressive in ball screens. Considering his size as a 6-foot-10 big man with pretty quick feet, Chomche shouldn't have to be so aggressive. Toronto wants him to trust his abilities a little more and drop back in pick-and-roll coverage.
  • Jamal Shead has been a great defensive addition for Toronto at Summer League but it's the other side of the ball the Raptors will be keeping an eye on for the 21-year-old point guard. He's struggled at times passing out of the pick-and-roll due to his lack of size and he's been reluctant to shoot too many three-pointers. He's been effective as a three-point shooter on limited attempts so far and it's worth seeing if he can do more in a bigger role over the next two games.

Injury Reports

Toronto was without Gradey Dick and Jonathan Mogbo on Wednesday. Their status for Friday will be updates pregame.

Published
