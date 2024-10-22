LeBron James Pokes Fun at Raptors in Latest Shoe Commercial
Remember the 2016 playoffs?
The Toronto Raptors had tied up the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2-2 heading into a pivotal Game 5. That's when LeBron James took over, dropping 23 points in a blowout victory for Cleveland. After the game, James ripped the Raptors.
“I’ve been a part of some really adverse situations and I just didn’t believe this was one of them,” James said postgame. “I’ve just been very calm about the whole situation."
Eight years later, James is up to his antics again.
In a recent commercial for Nike, James' signature shoe is depicted crushing various objects in a hydraulic press. Among those objects is a toy Raptor being crushed, a clear message that Toronto couldn't handle the pressure of James during his prime. The press also appears to crush a toy leprechaun representing the Boston Celtics.
James knocked the Raptors out of the playoffs in three straight seasons, creating the nickname LeBronto for the city following Toronto's 2018 loss to the Cavaliers.
The Raptors pivoted following their loss to Cleveland, sending DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in a four-player deal that saw Kawhi Leonard join Toronto. James left Cleveland that year for the Los Angeles Lakers where he subsequently struggled to beat the Raptors during regular season competition.
James and the Lakers will play Toronto twice within the first month of the season. Los Angeles will play the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 1 before the Raptors head to Los Angeles on Nov. 10.