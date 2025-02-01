Clippers Without Star Former Raptor in Toronto Return
Norman Powell will not be available for the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon in Toronto.
The team has ruled Powell out with right hip soreness, sidelining him for what would have been his only appearance against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena this season. Powell played 36 minutes on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets but is now dealing with the injury.
Powell has been among the league’s most improved players this season, averaging 24.1 points per game while shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.6% from three-point range. His scoring surge has played a key role in the Clippers' 28-20 record, which has exceeded expectations.
Los Angeles will, however, have Kawhi Leonard available, marking his 11th game of the season. Leonard remains on a minutes restriction and has yet to play 30 minutes in a game this year as he continues working his way back from a leg injury. James Harden will also be available, making his lone appearance in Toronto this season.
The Clippers will be without Kris Dunn (left knee; injury management) and Cam Christie (left ankle sprain). Meanwhile, Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills will not be available, as Los Angeles' trade with the Utah Jazz remains pending.
For Toronto, Jamal Shead (illness) is doubtful, having already missed Friday’s game. Davion Mitchell (right foot; plantar callus) has also popped on the injury report as questionable against the Clippers.
Notably, the Raptors opted to hold out Chris Boucher and Kelly Olynyk on Friday, prioritizing playing time for rookie first-round pick Ja’Kobe Walter and 24-year-old Orlando Robinson.