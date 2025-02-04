Latest Trade Chatter Involves Raptors' Big Man & Interest From Lakers
With the NBA trade deadline just days away, the Los Angeles Lakers are scrambling to fill a major void in their rotation. The blockbuster deal that sent Luka Dončić to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis has left the Lakers with a glaring need at center, and one potential target is Toronto Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl.
The Raptors are expected to be sellers at the deadline but are not in a rush to completely reshape their roster. Sportsnet’s Michael Grange reports that the Lakers have inquired about Poeltl, though Toronto isn’t eager to part with him unless the right offer comes along. The Raptors still view him as a valuable piece, particularly after giving up what became the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft to bring him back from San Antonio two years ago.
The biggest challenge for a deal? The Lakers’ limited trade assets. Their only tradable first-round pick is in 2031, and they’ve been reluctant to include it in deals. Austin Reaves is another potentially intriguing piece, but it’s unclear if Toronto would be interested in adding another offense-first shooting guard to a roster that is already relatively deep at that position.
Back in January, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Raptors were resisting trade interest in Poeltl and had set a high asking price. While Toronto is open to selling, they aren’t looking to move key players for minimal returns. They still see Poeltl as a defensive anchor and a stabilizing veteran alongside their young core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley.
For the Lakers, time is running out. Los Angeles has also been linked to other available centers, including Nikola Vučević and Jonas Valančiūnas, but neither big man offers the defensive presence that Poeltl brings. With Dončić in the fold, the Lakers aren’t fully in win-now mode, but with LeBron James inching closer to retirement, they can’t afford another wasted season.