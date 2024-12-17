Lakers Mentioned as Potential Landing Spot for Veteran Raptors Wing
As the NBA trade season opens this week, Toronto Raptors wing Bruce Brown has re-emerged as a key figure in trade discussions. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Brown’s name has been floated as a potential target for the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to address their defensive and depth issues.
Brown’s availability is not a new development. The Raptors attempted to trade him for a first-round pick last year but could not find a suitor willing to meet Toronto’s asking price. Offers for Brown included undesirable multi-year contracts or insufficient returns, leaving the Raptors to hold on to the versatile wing.
Brown’s versatility as a 6-foot-4 wing capable of guarding multiple positions, contributing as a playmaker, and providing depth makes him an attractive option for teams like the Lakers, who are in search of perimeter help. His ability to impact both ends of the floor adds to his value in the trade market.
Given Brown’s $23 million expiring contract, the Raptors’ leverage in trade negotiations is somewhat limited. For the Lakers to acquire him, their offer would likely need to include one of their medium-sized contracts including D’Angelo Russell ($18.7M), Rui Hachimura ($17.0M), Gabe Vincent ($11M), or Jarred Vanderbilt ($10.7M). Smaller contracts such as Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, or Maxwell Lewis could also serve as salary fillers to meet trade requirements.
One intriguing wrinkle could be the inclusion of Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Lakers’ 2023 first-round pick. The Lakers declined Hood-Schifino’s team option earlier this season, making him an expendable trade asset. While he has yet to establish himself in the NBA, his potential could entice the Raptors to take a flier on him as part of a broader package.
The Lakers’ draft assets add another layer to potential negotiations. Los Angeles has already traded away its 2025 and 2027 first-round picks but still holds three first-round selections from 2029 to 2031 that could be moved in a deal. Additionally, the Lakers have two second-round picks this year, along with second-rounders in 2030 and 2031, giving them some flexibility in structuring trade packages.