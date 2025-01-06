Bucks Said to Be Without Star Forward vs. Raptors
Khris Middleton will not play Monday night against the Toronto Raptors, marking a significant absence for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks had initially listed the 33-year-old as probable due to ankle injury management. However, they later downgraded him to out, citing tendinitis in his ankle, per Chris Haynes. This will be Middleton’s first game missed since his season debut in early December.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed as probable with right patella tendinopathy, is expected to play. It will be his first appearance in Toronto this season.
Sophomore shooting guard Andre Jackson Jr. is questionable with back spasms. Jackson has stepped into a starting role since mid-November, taking over for Gary Trent Jr., who was moved to the bench in an adjustment to prioritize defensive versatility.
Monday’s game will also mark Trent’s return to Toronto since leaving the Raptors in free agency this past summer. After being squeezed out of the market by the league’s salary cap restrictions, the 25-year-old signed a minimum deal with Milwaukee, reuniting with former Portland Trail Blazers teammate Damian Lillard. Trent has recovered from a disappointing start to the season and is back shooting 40.4% from three-point range this year.
The Raptors, meanwhile, expect to be at full strength for the first time this season. RJ Barrett, who has missed the past few games due to illness, is officially listed as questionable but is expected to play. He’s expected to start alongside Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, and Jakob Poeltl.
Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.