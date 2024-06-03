Raptors Info: NBA Announces Draft Times For 1st & 2nd Rounds
The NBA draft times have officially been announced.
The first round of the draft will begin on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN, the league announced Monday. They'll be followed by Round 2 on June 27 starting at 4 p.m. ET.
The two-day format is new as of this year and will be the first time the league has broken up the first and second round onto seperate days.
What to Know For Toronto
The Toronto Raptors have two picks in this year's draft. The first one will be No. 19 courtesy of the Indiana Pacers from the Pascal Siakam deal. Toronto's second pick will be the No. 1 selection on the second day of the draft when the 31st pick rolls around.
Toronto's own first-round pick ended up being No. 8 and was conveyed to the San Antonio Spurs as compensation for the Jakob Poeltl deal in 2023. The organization's second-round pick is owned by Indiana after multiple trades sent the No. 36 pick to the Pacers.
The No. 19 pick for Toronto could have been as high as No. 16 but the Raptors lost a four-way tiebreaker to the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Orlando Magic.
Draft Info
The No. 1 pick is owned by the Atlanta Hawks who jumped up nine spots after falling in the play-in tournament. They'll be followed by the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, and Spurs, respectively.
Canadian Picks
Purdue center Zach Edey is expected to be the top Canadian player off the board after a stellar four-year career in college. He is likely to hear his name called at some point in the first round.