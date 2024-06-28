NBA Announces Summer League Schedule for Raptors
Basketball is almost back.
The Toronto Raptors will open their Summer League schedule next month with four games next month against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, and Miami Heat, the NBA announced Friday.
Toronto's schedule will tip off against the Thunder on July 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. It's expected to be the debut appearance for Toronto's four draft picks Ja'Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, and Ulrich Chomche.
The Raptors will take on the Denver Nuggets on July 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Utah Jazz on July 17 at 5 p.m. ET, and the Miami Heat on July 19 at 9 p.m. ET.
Toronto's four draft picks are expected to be joined by rookies Quincy Guerrier, a Canadian center out of Illinois, and Utah Utes center Branden Carlson.
It's unclear who else will join Toronto's Summer League squad this summer. Ochai Agbai is reportedly expected to be with the team as well, according to Esfandiar Baraheni.
Canadian center Zach Edey will make his debut on July 12 when the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m. ET.
Bronny James is expected to suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers on July 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET when Los Angeles faces off against the Houston Rockets.
Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr will play each other on July 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET when the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards face off on opening night of Summer League.
The Summer League playoffs will take place on July 20 and 21 with the championship game set for July 22.