NBA Announces Two New Regular Season Games for Raptors
The Toronto Raptors 82-game schedule is officially set.
The NBA announced its two additional regular season games for all the teams who failed to qualify for the NBA Cup playoffs on Wednesday morning. For Toronto, it'll be a trip to Miami on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET and a home game against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Those are two potentially winnable games for the Raptors against Eastern Conference play-in caliber teams. Toronto has already defeated Miami once this season and has yet to play Chicago.
The Raptors finished their NBA Cup schedule fourth in Group B with their lone victory coming Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers. The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks advanced out of the group alongside New York and Atlanta. Orlando clinched the wild card spot in the East. thanks to a better point differential than the Boston Celtics.
In the West, Oklahoma City, Houston, and Golden State clinched the top spots in their respective groups. Dallas advanced as the wild card team, eking past Phoenix by 16 points in point differential.
The NBA Cup playoffs will begin on Dec. 10 and 11 with the winners of the first-round games advancing to Las Vegas for a semifinal on Dec. 14 and the championship game on Dec. 17.
Toronto's updated schedule will give the Raptors a bit of a mid-December three-day break between its two new regular season games. Toronto will then host the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 19.