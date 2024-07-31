NBA Executive Says Raptors Selected Biggest Steal in NBA Draft
At least one NBA executive seems to be pretty high on Toronto Raptors second-round pick Jamal Shead ahead of his rookie season.
The 22-year-old point guard was one of nine players who received a vote as the rookie expected to be the biggest steal in this year's draft, according to ESPN's latest poll of NBA executives. Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo polled 20 executives during Summer League earlier this month and one voted Shead as most likely to be a draft steal.
Bub Carrington of the Washington Wizards received the most votes with five to be the most likely draft steal. The point guard out of Pittsburgh was selected 14th overall late last month.
Miami's No. 15 pick Kel'el Ware and Minnesota's No. 27 pick Terrence Shannon Jr. each received three votes. Chicago's No. 11 pick Matas Buzelis and Utah's No. 32 pick Kyle Filipowski received two votes.
Shead appeared in five Summer League games for Toronto, averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.1% from the floor and 27.3% from three-point range. He looked like a tenacious on-ball defender whose offense is going to need to develop to make an impact at the next level.
The Raptors acquired Shead as the No. 45 pick in a deal with the Sacramento Kings that saw Toronto trade Jalen McDaniels and salary cap relief to Sacramento for Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, Shead, and a 2025 second-round pick.
The Houston product is the reigning collegiate defensive player of the year for the Cougars. He averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds per game as a fourth-year senior this past season.