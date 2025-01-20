NBA Insider Reveals Raptors Position in Trade Talks Ahead of February Deadline
The Toronto Raptors appear ready to lend a helping hand in any major deals that transpire ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.
According to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, the Raptors have signaled a willingness to take on salary in return for compensation as the third team involved in trade negotiations next month. Toronto has approximately $10 million in salary flexibility below the luxury tax threshold, giving them room to absorb a contract in trade negotiations.
“They are as well positioned as anyone to facilitate a trade," one Eastern Conference executive reportedly told Jake Fischer. “If a team needs to send out four players to make the math work, do you send one to Toronto?”
Since waiving Bruno Fernando earlier this month, the Raptors have maintained a flexible open roster spot. This space has been used to sign players to 10-day contracts, but the organization is likely to keep the spot open through the trade deadline to accommodate any additional players they may need to take back in a deal.
Toronto also has over $42 million in expiring contracts that could appeal to rival teams looking to shed salaries ahead of next season. That number includes Bruce Brown's $23 million expiring contract along with Chris Boucher, Davion Mitchell, and Garrett Temple's expiring deals. The Miami Heat, for instance, are reportedly hesitant to take on long-term salary in any deal involving Jimmy Butler, making the Raptors a potential partner in such negotiations.
Looking ahead, Toronto must remain mindful of next year’s luxury tax threshold. The team has $150.7 million committed to 10 players for the 2025 season, leaving roughly $37 million to sign draft picks and complete the roster.