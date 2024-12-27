NBA Insider Shares Latest Report Involving Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are emerging as sellers ahead of the NBA trade deadline. ESPN’s Shams Charania recently reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are monitoring potential sellers, including Toronto, Portland, Washington, and possibly Chicago, as they look to bolster their roster for a postseason push.
Toronto is among the teams likely to move veteran players in the next few months with several assets that could appeal to contenders like the Lakers. Bruce Brown, who has yet to play this season as he works his way back from offseason knee surgery, has proven to be a valuable two-way player with playoff experience. His defensive versatility and ability to contribute offensively make him an intriguing option for teams seeking to enhance their depth.
The Lakers have long been interested in Brown. During the 2023 offseason, they were considered among the teams interested in signing Brown who eventually inked a two-year deal with the Indiana Pacers, per Mike Singer formerly of the Denver Post. Even after his trade to the Raptors last season, Los Angeles has continued to be mentioned as a strong fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
With three future first-round picks (2025, 2029, and 2031) reportedly on the table, the Lakers have the assets to pursue impactful roster additions. Brown isn't likely to cost quite that much as he heads into unrestricted free agency this summer. It's possible Los Angeles could pry him loose for second-round pick compensation.
The trade market is likely to take further shape early next year ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.