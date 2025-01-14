NBA Insider Proves Update on Jakob Poeltl Trade Talks
Jakob Poeltl reportedly has plenty of suitors ahead of next month’s trade deadline, but the Toronto Raptors appear to be exercising patience, showing little urgency to move their starting center.
“I do think the Raptors are only going to trade him on their terms. They are under zero pressure to do so,” Marc Stein said on Sportsnet's The Raptors Show. “There’s a need in the league for big men. So I would anticipate two things: that A) the Raptors would continue to be patient in the extreme and continue to tell teams no, and then [B)] if the offers get better, they’ll have a decision to make because the other thing is, the phone won’t stop ringing.”
Despite Toronto’s 9-31 record this season, the organization has shown little interest in making sweeping changes to its roster ahead of the trade deadline. Veterans like Bruce Brown, Chris Boucher, and potentially Davion Mitchell are expected to surface in trade discussions, as all three are set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer.
Poeltl, however, remains a core piece of the Raptors’ future with multiple years left on his contract. As a reliable starting center, his production would be difficult to replace without acquiring another big man in return.
It’s unclear which teams are pursuing Poeltl, but several contenders in need of frontcourt reinforcements—such as the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Golden State Warriors—could be potential suitors. However, finding a team that aligns with Toronto’s asking price remains a challenge.
Poeltl is averaging a career-high 14.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season while shooting 60.5% from the floor.