NBA Insider Shares Expected Contract for Former Raptor OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby is heading toward a lucrative new contract this summer.
The former Toronto Raptors wing is reportedly expected to sign a new multi-year deal worth at least $35 million per season at some point this offseason, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. New York is widely expected to re-sign Anunoby after acquiring him from Toronto earlier this past season.
"From executives I’ve talked to around the league, Anunoby’s floor appears to be $35 million, and his ceiling is a max contract," Scotto said. "Two general managers told me they’d pay Anunoby $35 million annually and that a max would be tough because of his injury history."
Anunoby has a player option for $19.9 million for next season that he is virtually guaranteed to opt out of. Once he declines his option, he'll head into unrestricted free agency this summer.
Toronto traded Anunoby to New York alongside Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Detroit's second-round pick that'll be No. 31 in this year's draft. It was a trade the Raptors felt the organization had to make because Anunoby couldn't be signed to an extension until he hit free agency.
The Philadelphia 76ers have been connected to Anunoby as a potential landing spot for the 3-and-D role player should he leave New York this summer. The 76ers have cap space to offer Anunoby a max contract, but New York owns Anunoby's Bird Rights and could outbid Philadelphia should it come to that.
Considering New York traded for Anunoby last season, it would be very suprising if he doesn't re-sign with the Knicks.