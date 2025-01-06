NBA Insider Shares Latest on Raptors Trade Talks as Deadline Nears
Jakob Poeltl remains at the center of trade speculation for the Toronto Raptors, but the organization has reportedly been hesitant to engage in serious discussions regarding the 29-year-old center as the February 6 trade deadline approaches.
According to Marc Stein, Toronto is resisting “mounting trade interest” in Poeltl despite the team’s struggles this season. It’s easy to see why, as Poeltl has been the team’s only defensively reliable big man and one of their most important players this year.
Poeltl is having a career-best season, averaging 15.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists through 30 games. His impact has been irreplaceable for the Raptors, who are 0-5 this season and 4-33 dating back to last season in games where Poeltl has been unavailable.
Toronto’s reluctance to move Poeltl likely stems in part from the steep price the organization paid to reacquire him at the 2023 trade deadline. The Raptors sent Khem Birch, two second-round picks, and a lightly protected first-round pick—ultimately the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft—to bring Poeltl back to Toronto. Given that investment, the Raptors are unlikely to part with him for anything less than a significant return, likely starting with at least one first-round pick, if not more. However, the specifics of what offers are currently on the table remain unclear.
Considering Toronto’s history of patience at the trade deadline, it seems unlikely the front office would entertain moving Poeltl before the offseason when more options to replace him may be available. Waiting would also give the Raptors additional time to evaluate their roster needs, as Poeltl remains without a reliable backup to take over his role if he were to be dealt.
If the Raptors do make moves at the deadline, Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk are reportedly the most likely candidates to be traded, according to Stein. Both veterans are seen as attractive options for playoff contenders looking for depth and experience. Brown, playing on an expiring $23 million contract, could present logistical challenges in a deal, while Olynyk’s two-year, $26.3 million contract is considered more manageable.
Neither Brown nor Olynyk is expected to command a significant return, with second-round picks likely being the most valuable compensation in potential deals. However, moving one or both players could allow Toronto to pick up additional assets while keeping their options open heading into the offseason.